Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton flat death: Murder arrest after man's body discovered

  • 7 February 2020
Bursledon Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was discovered at a property in Burlesdon Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead at a flat in Southampton.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead after police were called to the property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday. His next of kin has been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 28-year-old arrested man, from Southampton, remains in custody.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites