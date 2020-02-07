Southampton flat death: Murder arrest after man's body discovered
- 7 February 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead at a flat in Southampton.
The 70-year-old was pronounced dead after police were called to the property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday. His next of kin has been informed.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 28-year-old arrested man, from Southampton, remains in custody.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.