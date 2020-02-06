Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Murder probe as man's body found in Southampton flat

  • 6 February 2020

The body of a man has been discovered in a flat in Southampton, sparking a murder investigation.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead after police were called to the property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man's next-of-kin had been informed of his death.

Officers remain at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

