Image caption The ambulance was not in operational service at the time of the crash

An ambulance rolled on to its side after colliding with a lorry on a stretch of motorway in Hampshire.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following after the crash at about 11:00 GMT between junctions 9 and 8 of the M3 northbound.

The ambulance was not in service at the time, South Central Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman said it was being driven by a member of its fleet maintenance team.

Queues developed on the motorway following the crash.

Hampshire police said both lanes were blocked and the road was closed while officers attended.

It has since reopened.