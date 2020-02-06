Image caption Andrew Oliver was found at a house on Harwood Road on Saturday afternoon

A man found stabbed to death at a house in Hampshire was a "loving... grandfather, father and brother", his family has said.

Andrew Oliver, 53, was found with a single stab wound at the address in Harwood Road, Gosport, at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Oliver, 55, of Harwood Road, who is charged with murder, has been remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 8 April.

In a statement, the victim's family said: "Andrew Oliver was a loving, caring and creative grandfather, dad, brother, son and friend.

"He adored his two grandchildren and dog Bert. Life without him is unimaginable."