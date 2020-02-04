Ex-choirmaster charged with child sex offences
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former choirmaster has been charged with dozens of sex offences against children in Hampshire and West Sussex.
Mark Burgess, 66, from Hilsea, Portsmouth, is accused of abusing 11 children under the age of 16 between 1976 and 2009.
He faces 58 counts relating to his time as choirmaster at All Saints' Church in Portsmouth and Westbourne Choir, near Emsworth, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Charges include indecent assault and gross indecency.
He will appear before Portsmouth magistrates on 3 March.