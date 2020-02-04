Aldershot fire: Homes evacuated as blaze rages on industrial site
Homes have been evacuated as crews tackle a large fire at a commercial garage in Hampshire.
The blaze was spotted in the workshop of the two-storey building in Elms Road, Aldershot, at about 06:45 GMT.
About 60 firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey are tackling the fire which has spread to neighbouring buildings.
Businesses on the site include a tyre centre and car repair workshop, which are near to a number of residential properties.
Smoke from the fire can be seen for several miles.
A rest centre for people who have had to leave their homes has been set up at Princes Hall theatre in Princes Way.
No injuries have been reported.