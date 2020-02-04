Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire started in a workshop of a garage in a residential area

Homes have been evacuated as crews tackle a large fire at a commercial garage in Hampshire.

The blaze was spotted in the workshop of the two-storey building in Elms Road, Aldershot, at about 06:45 GMT.

About 60 firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey are tackling the fire which has spread to neighbouring buildings.

Businesses on the site include a tyre centre and car repair workshop, which are near to a number of residential properties.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for several miles.

A rest centre for people who have had to leave their homes has been set up at Princes Hall theatre in Princes Way.

No injuries have been reported.