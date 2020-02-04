Image caption The man was found at a house on Harwood Road on Saturday afternoon

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murdering another man who was stabbed to death.

The 53-year-old victim was found at a house on Harwood Road in Gosport at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the man, who is from the town, died from a single stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Oliver, of Harwood Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.