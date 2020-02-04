Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters on 30 July

A killer who tried to blame the death of a mother-of-three on a mystery man has been found guilty of her murder.

Brendan Rowan-Davies tortured Kelly-Anne Case before cutting her throat and setting her house on fire on 30 July.

He attempted to film the 27-year-old victim having sex with his friend the night before her body was found bound with cable ties at her home in Gosport.

Jurors found the 29-year-old guilty of murder and arson despite his claims that he interrupted the "real killer".

Rowan-Davies, who has learning difficulties and was assisted by an intermediary throughout the trial, will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court later.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Brendan Rowan-Davies shook his head as the verdicts were read out

The court heard the defendant had known Ms Case for some time and told her he "fancied" her while they were drinking vodka and taking cocaine on the night before her death.

She laughed off his advances and had sex with his friend that same evening, with Rowan-Davies telling jurors he used his phone to try and film the pair through a gap in the bedroom door.

He also told the court he left the house but later returned to retrieve some tobacco the following morning and was confronted by a knifeman who had already killed Ms Case.