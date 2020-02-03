Image caption Six wagons came off the track at Eastleigh on Tuesday

Rail services have resumed almost a week after a freight train derailed.

Six 52-tonne wagons came off the track at Eastleigh on Tuesday - blocking the line between Southampton and Basingstoke - and damaging points equipment.

Temporary track has allowed services to resume but passengers for Eastleigh still face further diversions.

Network Rail said the derailment had caused "significant damage".

CrossCountry, SWR and Southern routes were affected by the disruption, with buses replacing cancelled services and routes diverted.

After the Freightliner wagons were cleared on Thursday, a 520ft (160m) stretch of temporary track was installed to allow trains to run while a full repair is carried out.

John Halsall, of Network Rail, said: "It has been an incredibly complex job and has taken much longer than we initially expected.

"The sheer weight of these trains coming off the rails and on to the tracks has caused significant damage to the infrastructure, including the track, and signalling equipment - not just the lights but the cabling and power."

South Western Railway said trains running on the main line from Winchester to Southampton would be unable to stop at Eastleigh for several weeks while the new track is designed and constructed.

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch report is expected to take several months to complete.

Image caption Specialist lifting equipment was brought in to move the stricken freight train carriages