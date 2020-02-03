Image copyright Google Image caption The B3035 was closed for several hours before it was reopened on Monday morning

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed in a crash.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, and his passenger in his 60s, died at the scene on Sunday at about 16:30 GMT on the B3035 Corhampton Lane in Hampshire.

Their motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta Zetec.

The car driver, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken into custody.

He is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified drug limit.

The B3035 was closed between Corhampton Lane and Sailor's Lane towards Bishop's Waltham for several hours before it was reopened on Monday morning.

Insp Andy Tester, from Hampshire police's roads policing unit, has asked any witnesses to come forward.