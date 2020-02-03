Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Gosport stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 3 February 2020
Harwood Road, Gosport Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was found stabbed at a house on Harwood Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a house.

The 53-year-old man was discovered by police with a single stab wound at a property on Harwood Road in Gosport at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A 55-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers remain in the area carrying out inquiries.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites