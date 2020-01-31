Two men die in two-car crash in Winchester
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have died in a two-car crash in Winchester.
The collision, involving a black Ford Fiesta and white Audi, happened on the A272 at Cheesefoot Head at about 12:30 GMT on Thursday.
The two men in the Fiesta died at the scene.
A 60-year-old man, who was driving the Audi, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The next of kin of the deceased men have been informed, the force said.