Three men have been charged with conspiring to blow up 14 cash machines in Dorset, Hampshire and Surrey.

A gang used explosive gas in the raids between August and January, police said previously.

Cameron Chivers, 22, of Southampton, Colin Golding, 24, of Farnborough, and Adam Jones, 29, of Fareham, are accused of conspiracy to cause explosions and to steal cash and cars.

They are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The theft conspiracy charge relates to the cash machines and to three alleged burglaries.

Three cars - two Audis and a BMW - were stolen from properties in Southampton, Hedge End and Farnborough, between July and November, police said.

The three accused - Mr Chivers, of Lydgate Road; Mr Golding, of Reading Road; and Mr Jones, of Little Abshot Road - have been remanded in custody.

Two suspects - a 33-year-old woman and a man aged 25, both from Farnborough - remain under investigation.

