Image caption Police started a murder inquiry following the discovery of Mr Hemy's body

A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into reported gunfire and the subsequent discovery of a body in a river in Southampton.

Gunshots were heard in River Walk at 01:00 BST on 5 September. Police then found an abandoned car and a large amount of cannabis in a house.

A few hours later the body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found in a nearby river. It is not known if the incidents are linked.

A 17-year-old boy from Southampton is charged with burglary and gun offences.

He appeared before city magistrates charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm.

He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on 7 February.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of Sol Hemy was found at Riverside Park

Three men have also been charged with burglary and firearms offences.

Robert Johnston, 24, of Tennyson Avenue, Fardeen Hamidy, 26, of Bursledon Road and Christy Flaherty, 26, of Malmesbury Road, are all charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Mr Flaherty is also accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and is due before Southampton magistrates on 3 February.

Mr Johnston and Mr Hamidy are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 21 February,

Police previously said they discovered 100 cannabis plants at the unoccupied house in River Walk.

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30. He had not been shot and his death was described as "unexplained".

Hampshire Constabulary said the investigation into Mr Hemy's death continues.

A 28-year-old man from Gosport who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been re-bailed until 11 March.