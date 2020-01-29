Image caption The NHS trust's chief executive Mark Cubbon said the rating was a "signficant achievement"

An NHS trust has been given an improved rating of "good" by inspectors, despite "serious concerns" over its "crowded" emergency department.

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust has made "positive progress", a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said.

However inspectors criticised ambulance queues and delays in care at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The trust said it was delighted with the overall rating and was aiming for further improvements.

Image caption The CQC said some patients were forced to wait outside the hospital in ambulances

Medical care and surgery, which were previously rated as "requiring improvement", were now "good", the CQC said.

Inspectors, who visited in October and November, highlighted an "improved culture" at the trust, where managers were "more approachable" and staff were more caring.

However it said there were still "significant concerns about safety" in urgent and emergency care, medical care and maternity.

The report said: "The emergency department was frequently crowded.

"There were significant numbers of patients waiting in ambulances... and delays with the timeliness of assessments and start of treatment."

Image copyright Google Image caption The CQC said the trust was "on track" to improve its finances

The CQC said the trust should take action to bring the four services into line with legal requirements.

It said the trust, which previously delivered financial deficits, used its resources well and was "on track" to improve its finances.

Catherine Campbell from the commission said: "All the staff at Portsmouth should be proud of the positive progress that's been made."

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said the improved rating was a "significant achievement".

Chief executive Mark Cubbon said: "While we have made progress in many areas, there is still more to do and areas for improvement highlighted in the report are all known to us.

"We already have plans in place and are absolutely committed to driving further improvements for the benefit of our patients."