Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Ann Case was found dead at her home by firefighters on 30 July

A man accused of murdering a mother-of-three and setting her house on fire has told a court he was left scared for his life when he interrupted the real killer.

Brendan Rowan-Davies is accused of torturing Kelly-Anne Case, 27, before cutting her throat at her home in Grange Crescent, Gosport, on 30 July.

The 29-year-old has told a jury an unknown man held a knife to his throat as he walked into the victim's bedroom.

He denies murder and arson.

Giving evidence at Winchester Crown Court, Mr Rowan-Davies said he had known the victim for some time and spent an evening with her and another friend the night before her death, drinking vodka and taking cocaine.

He said the following day he went back to Ms Case's house to collect some tobacco he had left behind but nobody was answering the door.

Image caption The mother-of-three was discovered at the house in Grange Crescent, Gosport

The jury heard he found the back door open and went upstairs where he saw Ms Case lying dead in her bed.

"Someone put a knife to my throat," Mr Rowan-Davies told the court, adding: "I was scared for my life."

'Petrified'

He said the alleged perpetrator told him he would kill him and his family if he ever said anything about it.

The defendant, of Haslar Road, Gosport, told the court he did not tell anyone because he was "petrified and didn't know what to do".

He then burned the clothes he was wearing so police "wouldn't think it was me", he added.

Earlier, jurors were told Mr Rowan-Davies was convicted of a burglary in 2017, in which he broke into a house where a mother and her two young daughters were in bed.

Prosecutor Alex Kettle-Williams said he had claimed he broke into the house out of concern because he believed he saw intruders inside.

The trial continues.