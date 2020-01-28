Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The dawn raids involved 150 Hampshire police officers

Five people have been arrested in dawn raids after 12 cash machines were blown up across Hampshire and Surrey.

Four men and a woman, aged between 22 and 33, were arrested in Hampshire in an operation involving 150 police officers.

They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to cause explosions.

Thieves used explosive gas to break open ATMs at shops and banks between August and January, police said.

The raids were at:

Stop 'n' Shop, Sholing, Southampton, on 14 August

Tesco in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, on 14 August

Cashzone, Headley, East Hants, on 22 August

Santander, Petersfield, East Hants, on 25 August

Costcutter Store, Farnham, Surrey, on 25 August

HSBC, Park Gate, Fareham, on 27 August

Coop, Godalming, Surrey, on 31 August

Premier Convenience Store, Brockenhurst, on 3 September

Post Office, West End, Eastleigh, on 3 September

Co-op Store, Stubbington, Fareham, on 9 September

Tesco Express, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh, on 11 September

Co-op, Spring Road, Sholing, Southampton, on 19 January

Two men from Southampton, aged 22 and 29, two men from Farnborough, aged 24 and 25, and a 33-year-old woman from Farnborough are in custody, Hampshire Police said.