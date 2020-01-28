Five held over cash machine explosions in Hampshire and Surrey
Five people have been arrested in dawn raids after 12 cash machines were blown up across Hampshire and Surrey.
Four men and a woman, aged between 22 and 33, were arrested in Hampshire in an operation involving 150 police officers.
They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to cause explosions.
Thieves used explosive gas to break open ATMs at shops and banks between August and January, police said.
The raids were at:
- Stop 'n' Shop, Sholing, Southampton, on 14 August
- Tesco in Lavender Road, Waterlooville, on 14 August
- Cashzone, Headley, East Hants, on 22 August
- Santander, Petersfield, East Hants, on 25 August
- Costcutter Store, Farnham, Surrey, on 25 August
- HSBC, Park Gate, Fareham, on 27 August
- Coop, Godalming, Surrey, on 31 August
- Premier Convenience Store, Brockenhurst, on 3 September
- Post Office, West End, Eastleigh, on 3 September
- Co-op Store, Stubbington, Fareham, on 9 September
- Tesco Express, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh, on 11 September
- Co-op, Spring Road, Sholing, Southampton, on 19 January
Two men from Southampton, aged 22 and 29, two men from Farnborough, aged 24 and 25, and a 33-year-old woman from Farnborough are in custody, Hampshire Police said.