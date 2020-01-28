Derailed freight train blocks railway line at Eastleigh
- 28 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A freight train has derailed leaving a station in Hampshire.
The train came off the track as it left Eastleigh station, blocking the line between Southampton Central and Basingstoke, Network Rail said.
Services between London Waterloo, Southampton and Weymouth, as well as between Eastleigh and Hedge End, will be disrupted for the rest of the day.
Network Rail said the incident was under investigation. British Transport Police said no-one was injured.