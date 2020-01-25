Image caption Police said the newborn was found in the street shortly after 06:15 GMT

The remains of a newborn baby have been found in a Portsmouth street.

The baby was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, near Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum, shortly after 06:15 GMT.

Police said they "are extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child" and appealed to the her to get in touch.

A cordon remains in place, with officers carrying out house to house inquiries in the area.

Image caption Police have appealed for the mother to contact them

Det Ch Insp Simon Baker added: "We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been heavily pregnant, that you suspect may have been heavily pregnant or who has given birth very recently.

Making a direct appeal to the mother, he said: "I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

"I understand you may be frightened, but it is important that you get in touch with us."