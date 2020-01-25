Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Laurie, 17, died of a stab wound to the chest later the same day in hospital

Police have been given permission to stop and search people in the area of Southampton where a teenager was killed in a street stabbing nearly a week ago.

James Laurie, who was 17 and from the city, was found stabbed in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, on Sunday morning.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was "concerned that there are two groups in the area that may target with one another with weapons".

The Section 60 order will be in effect until 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

The order covers Thornhill, Weston and the surrounding areas of Southampton.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The search powers are in place in Thornhill, Weston and the surrounding areas of Southampton

A dispersal order is also in place, meaning people can be asked to leave the areas under the order for a 48-hour period.

Anyone caught flouting the orders faces arrest.

A 15-year-old boy from Andover appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday charged with murdering the teenager.

The boy has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and is due at the same court for a plea hearing in March.