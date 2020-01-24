Image copyright SCAS Image caption The ambulance service did not reveal the name of the drugs stolen

A thief broke into an ambulance and stole drugs as paramedics were treating a patient nearby.

He ran off as the paramedics challenged him as they returned to the ambulance, in Southampton.

South Central Ambulance Service said the crew found him removing items from the vehicle in Craven Street, early on Thursday.

They had just returned from treating a patient at the end of their nightshift at about 05:20 GMT.

The thief escaped with packets and bottles of medication.

The ambulance service said it did not want to reveal the names of the drugs amid concern it would encourage further thefts.

