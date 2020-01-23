Image caption Police started a murder inquiry following the discovery of Mr Hemy's body

Three men have been charged as part of an investigation into reported gunfire and the subsequent discovery of a body in a river in Southampton.

Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after police were called to reports of gun shots.

Officers also discovered a large amount of cannabis at a nearby house and an abandoned car in the park.

The three men have been charged with burglary and firearms offences.

Robert Johnston, 24, of Tennyson Avenue, Fardeen Hamidy, 26, of Bursledon Road and Christy Flaherty, 26, of Malmesbury Road, are all charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Mr Flaherty is also accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A court date for the men is yet to be set.

On the night of the incident, gunfire was reported in River Walk, a road beside the Riverside Park, at 01:00 BST.

Police said they discovered 100 cannabis plants at an unoccupied address in the road a short time later.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was found in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30. He had not been shot and his death was described as "unexplained" with detectives keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.

Hampshire Constabulary said the investigation into Mr Hemy's death continues.

A 28-year-old man from Gosport who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been re-bailed until 11 March.

A 32-year-old man from Winchester, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, will face no further action, police said.