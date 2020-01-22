Isle of Wight man arrested over tree surgery death
- 22 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after another man was fatally hurt during tree surgery.
He was detained after the 42-year-old was injured on Castlehaven Lane in Niton, Isle of Wight, on Monday.
The victim, who was assisting with the tree surgery work, died later in hospital, Hampshire police said.
The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Niton, has been released while inquiries continue.