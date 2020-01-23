Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Elmes was injured outside a Southampton shop

Two men accused of beating up the stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh have been cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, were found not guilty at Southampton Crown Court.

Richard Elmes, 23, was injured outside a shop in the city on 21 July.

The attack came two days after Stephen Nicholson, who had been the family's lodger, was jailed for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Lucy.

Whitemore and Grant, who is currently serving a prison sentence and formerly of Byron Road, were also found not guilty of an alternative charge of actual bodily harm.

Shouts of celebration were heard from the public gallery as the jury returned the verdicts.

Whitemore, of Waveney Green, had previously pleaded guilty to battery for kicking Mr Elmes as he lay on the ground. He will be sentenced later.

Image caption Charlie Whitemore (pictured) and Wayne Grant denied inflicting grievous bodily harm

Prosecutors said Whitemore "decided to make a scene" after seeing Mr Elmes - who had been friends with Lucy's murderer.

In footage from Whitemore's phone, played in court, he was heard saying "watch this" before accusing Mr Elmes of being a "paedophile".

Whitemore continued to shout: "He let an unconsented relationship go on under his roof."

The jury heard Mr Elmes suffered a fractured elbow in the attack.

Giving evidence, Mr Elmes said: "He [Whitemore] was insinuating that I had involvement within that [what happened to Lucy] and it was my fault.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre in 2018

"I felt unsafe, paranoid. Once that word [paedophile] is said, you can't control members of the public around."

Mr Elmes admitted he then punched Whitemore because he was "scared for what might happen".

Lucy McHugh, the daughter of Mr Elmes' partner Stacey White, was stabbed to death in woodland in 2018.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, was jailed for life for her rape and murder.