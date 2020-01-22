Image copyright Google Image caption A group of men first tried to force the victim into the boot of a car

A teenager has been arrested over the stabbing and attempted kidnap of a man in Hampshire.

The 19-year-old victim was grabbed by a group of men who tried to force him into the boot of a car in Bradford Road, Southsea, on Friday afternoon.

He escaped but was chased and stabbed in the arms and legs, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnap and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been released on bail.

Det Insp Abbie Leeson of Hampshire Constabulary said: "We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.