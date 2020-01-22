Southampton stabbing: Boy charged after teenager dies
- 22 January 2020
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a teenager.
James Laurie, 17, was stabbed in the chest in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, Southampton, at about 06:15 GMT on Sunday.
The injured teenager died later the same day in hospital.
The 15-year-old boy, from Andover, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article. He will appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court later.