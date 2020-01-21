Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination found James Laurie died of a single stab wound to the chest

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death say they will miss his "cheeky smile forever".

James Laurie was wounded on Lindsay Road in Thornhill, Southampton, at about 06:15 GMT on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

In a statement, James' parents said: "We will miss you and your cheeky smile forever. You were full of life. We will always think of you. Sleep tight now."

They said it had been "an incredibly difficult time" and asked for privacy.

Hampshire police said a post-mortem examination found James died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The force said the investigation into his death was ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.