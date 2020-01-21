Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Station Road shortly after 13:00 GMT on Monday

An 89-year-old woman died when she was hit by a lorry in Hampshire.

The pedestrian was struck by a heavy goods vehicle at about 13:00 GMT on Monday on Station Road, New Milton, police said. She died at the scene.

The Travis Perkins lorry driver, a 57-year-old man from the town, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police said her next of kin had been informed and investigations into how the crash happened were ongoing.

In a statement, builders' merchants Travis Perkins said: "We have been made aware of the incident in New Milton that involved one of our lorries and tragically resulted in the death of a woman.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. An investigation is now under way."