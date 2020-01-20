Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard Elmes was injured outside a Southampton shop

The stepfather of a murdered schoolgirl was branded a paedophile and attacked outside a shop following the trial of her killer, a court has heard.

Richard Elmes, 22, was injured in Southampton two days after the family's lodger was jailed for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, kicked Mr Elmes as he lay prone, Southampton Crown Court was told.

The pair deny causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Elmes in July 2019.

Image caption Charlie Whitemore (pictured) and Wayne Grant deny inflicting grievous bodily harm

Mr Elmes suffered a fractured elbow in the attack in Windrush Road, the jury heard.

Dan Sawyer, prosecuting, said Mr Whitemore "decided to make a scene" after seeing Mr Elmes - who had been friends with his stepdaughter's murderer - on 21 July.

In footage from Mr Whitemore's phone which was played in court, the defendant said "watch this" before accusing Mr Elmes of being a "paedophile".

Mr Whitemore continued to shout: "He let an unconsented relationship go on under his roof."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre in 2018

Mr Grant, who initially acted as peacemaker, then turned assailant in retaliation for something done by Mr Elmes, Mr Sawyer said.

The prosecutor added: "Both grab him [Mr Elmes]. Wayne Grant punches him... and throws him to the ground causing the fractured elbow and then they each kick him.

"There is no suggestion that they [the defendants] knew each other, but it turns into a joint attack."

Mr Whitemore, of Waveney Green, has pleaded guilty to a charge of battery arising from the kicking, the jury has been told.

Lucy McHugh, the daughter of Mr Elmes' partner Stacey White, was stabbed to death in woodland in July 2018.

The family's lodger, Stephen Nicholson, 25, was ordered to spend at least 33 years in prison for her rape and murder.

The trial continues.