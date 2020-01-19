Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Boy held after teenager stabbed in Southampton

  • 19 January 2020
Image caption A 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound in the area of Lindsay Road

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound in Lindsay Road, Thornhill, Southampton, at about 06:15 GMT.

Officers said the injured teenager was in a "serious condition" at Southampton General Hospital.

The force said the suspect, from Andover, remains in custody as officers carry out patrols in the area.

