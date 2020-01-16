Image caption Part of a stone wall beneath the road has collapsed

A wall has collapsed after a landslip on the Isle of Wight.

Large cracks were reported to have appeared in the coastal Belgrave Road after the supporting stonework collapsed, the council said.

It has been closed to "ensure public safety", as has nearby Esplanade Road, and engineers are on site to determine the cause, it added.

Undercliff Drive - between Ventnor and Niton - has been closed since a landslip in February 2014.