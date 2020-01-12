Portsmouth M275: Teen dies in crash on motorway slip road
- 12 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy was killed when the car he was driving crashed at a motorway junction.
The teenager died in a crash involving his blue Ford Focus on the M275 slip-road joining the M27 westbound in Portsmouth, Hampshire, at about 10am.
Hampshire police described the crash as a "single-vehicle collision", and said that the boy's next-of-kin have been informed.
The force also called for any witnesses to contact them with information.