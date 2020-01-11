Image copyright Peter Facey/Geograph Image caption Fryern Junior and the adjacent infants' school will share one entrance following completion of the work

A £7.6m plan to replace a school building which has "reached the end of its useful life" has been approved.

Fryern Junior School's current building was constructed in Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh, almost 60 years ago.

The 240-pupil school will remain open while the new building is erected on adjacent land.

Hampshire County Council said the old building will be demolished once the work has finished. It is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

The authority said the new building will provide a single entrance to serve both Fryern Junior and the neighbouring infants' school, which will also undergo a refurbishment.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the authority's executive member for education, said the arrangements would keep disruption for students to a minimum.

"A full rebuild is clearly needed at Fryern, which is currently sited in a timber framed building which is almost 60 years old and coming to the end of its useful life," she said.

"The replacement building will be suitable for 21st Century teaching, made of sustainable, energy efficient materials."