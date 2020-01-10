Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight could host Tour of Britain final stage in 2021

  • 10 January 2020
Tour of Britain 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The 2019 event started in Glasgow and finished in Manchester

The UK's biggest cycle race, the Tour of Britain, could make its Isle of Wight debut next year after plans were approved for the island to host the final stage of the event.

Isle of Wight Council's cabinet approved the proposals for the 2021 multi-stage event on Thursday evening.

Final negotiations with organisers SweetSpot will now take place in a bid for a contract, it said.

Hosting the final stage of the event is expected to cost about £340,000.

Image copyright SWpix.com
Image caption Mathieu van der Poel won the 2019 event
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption World and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins won the Tour of Britain in 2013

The authority said it hoped to meet most of the cost through sponsorship and had already agreed to appoint a third party to secure the funding.

It added: "The benefit to the local economy could be as much as £4m."

Image copyright Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Tour of Britain

  • The event dates back to the first British stage races held just after World War Two, reputedly following a dispute between cyclists
  • The current version of the multi-stage event began in 2004
  • The eight-day race covers 1,250 km (777 miles) on British roads
  • It has previously attracted world-class riders including Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas
  • The Tour of Britain is broadcast in 190 countries worldwide

Source: Tour of Britain

Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for local businesses to get their name out there and associated with a prestigious international event."

He added the final stage of the tour would be held at a weekend which would help "boost economic benefits" as it would attract more spectators and coverage.

Image copyright Lewis Clarke
Image caption Isle of Wight Council said is would carry out final negotiations with event organisers in a bid for the island to host the final stage of the race in 2021

SweetSpot has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Cornwall will host the Tour of Britain for the first time in September, where the race will start in Penzance. It will finish in Aberdeenshire on 13 September.

The 2019 event, from Glasgow to Manchester, was won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel.

