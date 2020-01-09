Image copyright Family handout Image caption Matthew Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Popley Way

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Basingstoke was a "one-in-a-million" dad, his fiancée has said.

Matthew Harris was killed when his Honda CRF motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Vectra at about 18:30 GMT on 2 January.

The 34-year-old, from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Popley Way.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed until 30 January.

'Never forgotten'

In a statement, Mr Harris's fiancée Calley Ball described him as "unique", adding: "Our children couldn't have wanted a better daddy, you will missed beyond words. I will love you forever."

Ms Ball added: "I just can't comprehend that he is gone."

Paying tribute, his parents said: "Our beautiful boy gone but never forgotten."

Hampshire Police officers are appealing for the driver of a dark red or maroon van who was directly behind the Vectra at the time of the collision to come forward.