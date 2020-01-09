Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police numbered the photos to make it easier for the public to report those they recognise

Police investigating disorder after a football match between local rivals Portsmouth and Southampton have released photos of 17 suspects.

Objects were thrown at fans and officers in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth, following the Carabao Cup clash at Fratton Park on 24 September.

Hampshire police said a large number of people were in the area at the time and urged anyone who recognises the men pictured to come forward.

No serious injuries were reported.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The force has urged witnesses who recognise any of the men to get in contact

The match, which Southampton won 4-0, was the first south coast derby between the two teams in seven years and the Saints' first victory on Portsmouth's home turf since 1984.

Police drafted in hundreds of officers to head off any trouble but the force said there were still "a small number of people who were intent on trying to cause disorder" as fans left the stadium.

This included reports of a bottle being thrown from the Lower North stand after the final whistle was blown.

Officers have been scouring footage from CCTV and body-worn cameras since September, police said.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Officers have been examining footage from CCTV and body-worn cameras

Det Chf Insp John McGonigle said those found to have committed offences could expect police to "actively seek the appropriate prosecution".

He said: "There were a large number of people in this area at the time who will have no doubt seen others throwing items at our officers and other fans.

"We need to hear from you because we need to work together to ensure these people are held responsible for their actions, so that they cannot put the safety of others at risk again at future matches.

"They cannot be allowed to ruin the reputation of the genuine fans who simply went to enjoy the game."

A man arrested during the same evening on suspicion of animal cruelty after a police horse was punched was released and remains under investigation.