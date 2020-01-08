Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation at the D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a D-Day veteran who starred in the 75th anniversary commemorations.

John Jenkins MBE received a standing ovation from world leaders at the event in Portsmouth in June.

The former Royal Pioneer Corp sergeant died in December, shortly after his 100th birthday.

Earlier, his funeral cortege passed Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park and the D-Day museum. It was due to be followed by a private ceremony.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The D-Day veteran turned 100 last year

Mr Jenkins, a lifelong Portsmouth FC fan who also volunteered at the D-Day museum, landed on Gold Beach in June 1944 as part of the Allied invasion of Normandy.

He brought leaders to their feet when he addressed the commemorative gathering on Southsea seafront on 5 June.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption His funeral cortege passed Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park and the D-Day museum (pictured) and was due to be followed by a private ceremony at Porchester Crematorium

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Jenkins was awarded the French Legion d'honneur medal

In his speech, he said: "I was terrified - I think everyone was. You don't show it, but it's there.

"I was a small part in a very big machine. You never forget your comrades because we were all in it together.

"It's right that the courage and sacrifice of so many is being honoured 75 years later. We must never forget."

A public memorial is expected to take place for Mr Jenkins, who carried the Olympic torch in 2012 in Portsmouth, later in the year but a date has not yet been set.