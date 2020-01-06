Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was found dead at her home in Southampton

A man accused of stabbing a woman to death has denied murder.

The body of Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Spear Road in Southampton on 21 September.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 29, of King George's Avenue, Southampton, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

He appeared earlier at Winchester Crown Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of a full trial on 30 March at the same court.