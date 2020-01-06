Hartley Wespall cottage wrecked by fire
- 6 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in Hampshire.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the homeowners escaped unharmed from the blaze, which broke out at at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Ten fire engines were sent to the cottage at Hartley Wespall near Hook, and crews "fought a valiant fight" to try to save the property.
Firefighters spent the night battling the blaze and crews are still at the scene, stripping thatch from the roof.
It is not yet known how the fire started.