Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire service said crews "fought a valiant fight" to save the house

A large fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the homeowners escaped unharmed from the blaze, which broke out at at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

Ten fire engines were sent to the cottage at Hartley Wespall near Hook, and crews "fought a valiant fight" to try to save the property.

Firefighters spent the night battling the blaze and crews are still at the scene, stripping thatch from the roof.

It is not yet known how the fire started.