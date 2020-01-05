Image copyright Ryde Inshore Rescue Image caption Ryde Inshore Rescue's tractor was targeted sometime between New Year's Day and Sunday

A lifeboat service's main rescue tractor has been taken out of service after it had its windscreen smashed in a "mindless act of vandalism".

The vehicle, used by Ryde Inshore Rescue to launch its lifeboats off the Isle of Wight, was targeted between midday on New Year's Day and Sunday.

The charity said it was "devastated and angered".

Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating the report of criminal damage.

A spokesman for Ryde Inshore Rescue, based in Appley Lane, said: "Our main launch vehicle has been taken out of service by what we believe can only be mindless act of vandalism, by having is windscreen smashed.

"Needless to say everyone who volunteers at the station is devastated and angered how someone could do this do a lifesaving charity".