Image copyright Graham Eva Image caption The Flying Scotsman will travel along Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Lin, between Alton and Alresford, on 14 February

A heritage steam railway that has been partly closed for a year will re-launch next month with a visit from the Flying Scotsman.

Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line was shut at Alton, Hampshire, last January while Butts Bridge was rebuilt.

The works, which were completed last month, were originally expected to take nine months but overran due to problems with its Victorian foundations.

The Flying Scotsman will travel along the full rail line on 14 February.

Richard Lacey, of Mid-Hants Railway, which runs the line from Alresford to Alton, said the locomotive's visit would be "hugely important" as it would help to attract more visitors.

Image caption The Watercress Line was closed between Medstead and Alton during the bridge works

He said the partial closure of the line had meant fewer people had used the railway.

"Some people have even thought we've been closed entirely, simply because we have not been able to run into Alton," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images

Flying Scotsman facts

It was built in 1923 at a cost of £7,944

In 1934 it became the first locomotive to make an official 100 mph (160 km/h) run

It was retired from service by British Rail in 1963

It underwent a £4.2m refurbishment between 2006 and 2016 and returned to the mainline

The locomotive's number is 60103

Source: Flying Scotsman