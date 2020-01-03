Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton underpass gunman who left trainers behind is jailed

  • 3 January 2020
Amareece Singh Taak Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Amareece Singh Taak was found wearing no shoes

A gunman who left his trainers near the scene of a shooting in Southampton has been jailed for five years.

Amareece Singh Taak, 25, was arrested after reports of gunshots in an underpass between Kingsway and Craven Street at 23:15 GMT on 25 October.

Police said they found a pair of trainers, a phone and a shotgun before apprehending Taak who had no shoes on.

Taak, of Argyle Road, pleaded guilty to two gun charges at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on 29 November.

He admitted possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and he also admitted possession of a firearm less than 30cm in length.

After sentencing, Ch Insp Phil Lamb, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Violence of any kind is not tolerated in Southampton.

"Gun-related crime is low but we understand any incident which involves a firearm is concerning to residents and visitors alike.

"We want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce violence in the city."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Police found a shotgun, trainers and a mobile phone

