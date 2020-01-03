Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Amareece Singh Taak was found wearing no shoes

A gunman who left his trainers near the scene of a shooting in Southampton has been jailed for five years.

Amareece Singh Taak, 25, was arrested after reports of gunshots in an underpass between Kingsway and Craven Street at 23:15 GMT on 25 October.

Police said they found a pair of trainers, a phone and a shotgun before apprehending Taak who had no shoes on.

Taak, of Argyle Road, pleaded guilty to two gun charges at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court on 29 November.

He admitted possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and he also admitted possession of a firearm less than 30cm in length.

After sentencing, Ch Insp Phil Lamb, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Violence of any kind is not tolerated in Southampton.

"Gun-related crime is low but we understand any incident which involves a firearm is concerning to residents and visitors alike.

"We want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce violence in the city."