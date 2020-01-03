Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Popley Way just before 18:30 GMT on Thursday

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Hampshire.

The 34-year-old died when his Honda CRF bike was in collision with a Vauxhall Vectra in Popley Way, Basingstoke, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.

Police said the rider, who was from the town, died at the scene. The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.