Basingstoke crash: Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested
- 3 January 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Hampshire.
The 34-year-old died when his Honda CRF bike was in collision with a Vauxhall Vectra in Popley Way, Basingstoke, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police said the rider, who was from the town, died at the scene. The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.