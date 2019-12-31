Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The 22.5 tonne vehicle was stopped by port security staff and police were called

A man has been arrested after an alleged attempt to steal a new truck at Southampton docks.

Security staff stopped the 22.5-tonne Caterpillar haul truck leaving Dock Gate Four of the port shortly after 04:30 GMT.

A 28-year-old man was held by police on suspicion of drink-driving and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Officers tweeted it was a "potential first for this year's Christmas drink-drive campaign".