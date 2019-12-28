Image caption Organisers cancelled the second day of Mutiny in 2018 following the deaths

A man has been charged with supplying drugs at a music festival in Portsmouth over one-and-a-half years ago.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after taking pills at the Mutiny Festival in May 2018.

Lee Harvey, 22, of Havant, has been charged with three counts of supplying class A drugs. He is due at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 21 January.

Two men and a woman previously arrested over suspected drug offences have been released with no further action.

The festival was held at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on Saturday 26 May.

The second day was cancelled following the deaths.