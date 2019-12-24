Man, 38, killed in Andover hit-and-run crash
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 38-year-old man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Andover.
The pedestrian, from the town, was struck by a car in Charlton Road at about 18:40 GMT on Monday. Police said the car involved was driven off.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers had recovered debris from the scene and urged the driver of the car to come forward.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.
The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.