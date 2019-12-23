Three hurt in Gosport flat explosion

Image caption More than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze

Three people have been injured in an explosion at a flat in Hampshire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blast at the ground floor property on Thomas Grant Avenue at about 18:00 GMT.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was extinguished shortly before 19:30.

The injured people were treated by ambulance crews, with one woman going to hospital with burns.

Three ambulances attended the scene, including the hazardous area response team.