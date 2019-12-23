Three hurt in Gosport flat explosion
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been injured in an explosion at a flat in Hampshire.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blast at the ground floor property on Thomas Grant Avenue at about 18:00 GMT.
More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was extinguished shortly before 19:30.
The injured people were treated by ambulance crews, with one woman going to hospital with burns.
Three ambulances attended the scene, including the hazardous area response team.