Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Kingston Crescent on Tuesday evening

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in Portsmouth.

Mark Brandford was detained by police after the the 32-year-old woman was found dead at an address in Kingston Crescent.

Mr Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, is due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Monday.

He was arrested after the woman was found dead, just before 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

She has not yet been named but her relatives have been informed, Hampshire Police said.