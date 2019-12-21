Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Meggeson Avenue on Thursday evening

A man was injured when a gun was fired during a confrontation between two groups of men.

The 23-year-old victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting in Southampton but was later discharged from hospital, police said.

Officers were called at 18:30 GMT on Thursday to Meggeson Avenue where they found the man from Eastleigh.

Two Southampton men, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody.

The shooting happened after a group of men on the street and a second group in a car, confronted each other at the junction with Copse Road in Townhill Park, detectives said.

A dark-coloured BMW was later driven away from the scene.

Det Insp Nick Marsden said: "This is a serious incident and we know that news of this will be concerning for local residents. At this time we believe it is an isolated incident."