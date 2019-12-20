Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Kingston Crescent on Tuesday evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Portsmouth.

Police said they were called to an address in Kingston Crescent just before 22:00 GMT on Tuesday following the death of a 32-year-old woman.

The 48-year-old suspect from Portsmouth was arrested the same evening.

Police have described the death as an "isolated incident". They said the council had delayed bin collections to assist the search for evidence.